3 Phelps Co. men accused of child sex crimes

(L-R) Terry Putman; Earnest Dobbs; Dennis Keeney. (Photo: Phelps County Sheriff's Department)

PHELPS COUNTY, MO. - The Phelps County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of three men Friday accused of sexual contact with underage children.

Between June 18 and June 22, three separate arrests were made in connection with child sex investigations. Terry Puttman, Earnest Dobbs and Eugene Keeney were arrested in connection with the sex acts.

Putman, 54, of Caseyville, Ill. was reported to Phelps County Sheriffs on June 18. A complaint was filed saying Putman was observed having sex with an 11-year-old child, believed to be a relative. He was promptly arrested off of Highway 63 and was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy. His bond was set at $500,000.

Doobs, 70, of Newberg, Mo., was reported to Phelps County Sheriffs two days later on June 20. Doobs reportedly engaged in sexual contact with a 10-year-old, also believed to be a relative. The child reported the incident to another adult, who tipped off law enforcement to the situation. Dobbs was arrested and charged with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy. His bond was set at $500,000.

Keeney, 70, of Rolla, Mo., was reported to Phelps County Sheriffs on June 22. Keeney was caught having sex with a 5-year-old, believed to be a family member. He was interviewed by authorities and promptly arrested. Dobbs was charged with four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. His bond was set at $500,000.

All three men were placed in the Phelps County Jail.

(L-R) Terry Putman; Earnest Dobbs; Dennis Keeney. (Photo: Phelps County Sheriff's Department)

© 2017 KSDK-TV