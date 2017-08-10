FERGUSON, MO. - Three years ago, the City of Ferguson endured weeks of protests and unrest after Michael Brown, 18, was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer.

On Wednesday, the third anniversary of the shooting, some of the protestors returned for a vigil.

“This day will always be hard,” said Michael Brown, Sr., who laid roses on the street where his son died. “At the end of the day, everyone is Mike Brown. This can happen to anyone.”

Brown, Sr. said he wanted to focus on moving forward, helping the community continue to heal.

“At the end of the day, everyone showed a lot of love and support and they moved forward with positive energy. That’s what we need, positive energy around our city,” Brown, Sr. said.

One of the more prominent protestors was Bruce Franks, who also attended the vigil. He turned his activism into politics. Franks represents the 78th District in the Missouri House.

“If anybody asks, what good came out of Ferguson, you got me in the state house. Representing the same people I stood out here with, the same community I grew up in,” Franks said.

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss said the day was peaceful; the organizers of the vigil worked with the department.

“That’s the way we need to move forward,” Moss said. “I think that was a positive step, shows people are trying to move in the right direction.”

Moss said he is optimistic about having an open dialogue between his officers and his citizens.

“I think it’s in those in those conversations and interactions that you can work things out and find solutions,” Moss said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV