KSDK
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

3-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Florissant

3-year-old dies after being pulled from pool

Ashley Cole , KSDK 4:54 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

FLORISSANT, MO. - A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Florissant Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Aristocrat for a possible drowning around 9:35 a.m. A 3-year-old was pulled from the backyard pool unresponsive and transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details have been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories