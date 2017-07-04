3-year-old dies after being pulled from pool in Florissant

(Photo: Ingram Publishing)

FLORISSANT, MO. - A 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Florissant Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Aristocrat for a possible drowning around 9:35 a.m. A 3-year-old was pulled from the backyard pool unresponsive and transported to a local hospital. The toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details have been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV