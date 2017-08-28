$3.1M project underway in Forest Park

A $3.1 million renovation project in Forest Park kicked off Monday morning.
Roads, waterways and walkways were cordoned off. Crews plan to demolish Liberal Arts Bridge next week.
It's had orange construction fences on its edge for years. A new bridge that matches the park will be built in its place.
Crews will also plant 42 new trees, install a new walkway and enhance crosswalks.
