$3.5M, $1M lottery tickets sold in STL

St. Louis has two new millionaires after last weekend's lottery drawings.

A winning Missouri Lotto ticket sold at Beverly Hills Grocery and Liquor on Natural Bridge Road matched all six numbers to win a $3.5 million jackpot.

A Powerball ticket, sold at the Parker BP on Benham Road, matched all five white-ball numbers to win a $1 million prize.

The winning Missouri Lotto numbers from Saturday's drawing were 6,15, 19, 20, 26 and 38. The winning Powerball numbers were 5, 9, 17, 37, 64 and a Powerball of 2.

If you purchased one of the winning tickets, you should sign the back and put it in a safe place until you can claim the prize at a Lottery office.

There is also still an unclaimed Missouri Lotto $3.5 million prize from November 12's drawing. That ticket was sold at Hermann Fuel Mart on Highway 19 in Hermann.

