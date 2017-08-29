4 injured in crash involving school bus

The car and school bus near the scene of the crash. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

WILDWOOD, MO. - A school bus for the Special School District of St. Louis County was involved in a crash that left four injured in Wildwood, Missouri, Tuesday.

According to the Metro West Fire Department, four people — including the bus driver and a passenger on the bus — were injured and taken to the hospital. All injuries were minor.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV