4 students injured in bus crash

First responders looking inside a Hazelwood School District bus after a crash Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Four Hazelwood West Middle School students were injured after a crash involving a school bus on eastbound Interstate 270 Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 4:30 near the intersection of 270 and Lindbergh in St. Louis County.

A spokeswoman with the Hazelwood School District said two kids were taken to the hospital immediately after the crash and two more students were taken to the hospital by parents. The spokesperson said all the injuries were minor.

Two school administrators traveled to the scene to make sure the other students were OK.

The bus, which is operated by the school district, continued taking the students home after the crash. The administrators stayed on the bus to ensure all the students made it home safely.

© 2017 KSDK-TV