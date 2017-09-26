4-year-old shoots self in hand, mouth

Police near the scene of an accidental shooting of a 4-year-old on the 4900 block of Pope Avenue in north St. Louis. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A 4-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he accidentally shot himself in the hand and mouth Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

A spokeswoman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 4900 block of Pope Avenue. The child was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said a parent was on the scene at the time of the accidental shooting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

