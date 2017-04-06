4th victim dies from injuries in boiler explosion

An aerial view of damage to the roof of the Loy Lange Box Company after a part of the factory's boiler system exploded and launched into the air.

ST. LOUIS - A fourth victim has died after a boiler explosion on Monday near Soulard.

Clifford Lee, 53, of St. Louis died at a St. Louis hospital Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday, a boiler exploded around 8 a.m. at Loy-Lange Box Co. on the 200 Block of Russell, it then crashed through the roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen, which is located at 2030 S. Broadway - about 500 feet away. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the boiler was about the size of a full-size van.

The other three killed in the explosion have been identified as - Kenneth Trentham, a 59-year-old man working inside the box company at the time of the explosion, 43-year-old Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez and 46-year-old Christopher Watkins of the 10100 block of Cabana Club Drive in St. Ann who were at their first day on the job at Faultless Healthcare Linen.

One other person remains hospitalized and is listed in stable, but critical condition.

