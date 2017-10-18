5 On Your Side hosts Guns 'N Hoses phone bank

Guns 'n Hoses returns to Scottrade Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. (Photo: Guns 'n Hoses)

ST. LOUIS - As part of an ongoing community effort to raise awareness for law enforcement and their families, 5 On Your Side is working with Budweiser's annual fundraiser Guns 'N Hoses for its return to the Scottrade Center in November.

During a 5 On Your Side phone bank Wednesday afternoon, volunteers with Guns 'N Hoses will be taking contributions, pledges and ticket sales for the annual event from 4 to 4:30 p.m., 5 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 6:30 p.m. To take part, call (314) 969-8655.

Tickets prices for this year's event range in price from $15 to $35. Additional tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

The 31st annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses boxing event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the main event begins at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans who enter will receive a special promotional item.

For the first time since the event premiered in 1987, the fundraiser set its first-ever sold-out crowd with 18,038 attendees in 2016, raising $653,000. In their 30 years of service, Guns 'N Hoses has raised $6.1 million to benefit BackStoppers.

BackStoppers is a service which provides money for emergency expenses, bills, mortgages, debts and more to the families of fallen law enforcement members, first responders, firefighters and more. To learn more, visit them online.

