O'FALLON, MO -- - A bus crash that left multiple schoolchildren injured Monday is one of many at a dangerous stretch of road in O'Fallon, Missouri. The accident is fueling growing concerns about the safety of that intersection.

5 On Your Side Investigates confirmed dozens of crashes at the same intersection in the past two years. The information led the superintendent of Fort Zumwalt, Bernard DuBray, to take immediate action.

“It’s scary, really scary to be a part of the whole thing,” said Kristen Barton a resident who saw the crash.

The crash happened at Highway K and Waterford Monday morning. Tuesday we learned the bus driver was turning left, crossing over Highway K traffic, when it was hit by a car coming from the other direction.

Barton said the sound of the bus crash was so loud she didn’t want to turn around and see what happened.

O’Fallon police confirmed nine kids were hurt, some badly enough to go to the hospital. All were released without serious injuries.

5 On Your Side Investigates confirmed there have been dozens of crashes at that same intersection, at Highway K and Waterford Crossing.

Since January 2016, O'Fallon Police reported about 24 crashes at the intersection. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported another six nearby.

The information was alarming to Superintendent DuBray, who said 39 bus routes pass through the intersection due to its central location.

“Any accidents would concern me, but that number is concerning and those are the only ways we can get our kids to school,” said DuBray.

5 On Your Side Investigates’ research prompted DuBray to call the Missouri Department of Transportation, which oversees Highway K, hoping for action.

“I've already made a call to MoDOT and they will work with us.

A spokesperson at MoDOT said they will send traffic engineers to survey an accident site at the request of an administrator.

DuBray said he expects to walk the intersection with MoDOT as soon as possible.

