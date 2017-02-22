Is there a hidden cost to Narcan?

A vial of the drug Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. The drug can stop the symptoms of a heroin overdose. (Photo: Grant Bissell)

They say it can make the difference between life or death in the war against heroin.

It's called Narcan, a medicine that revives overdosing addicts, pulling them back from the brink. But 5 On Your Side finds some question if the treatment also enables heroin addicts.

Every call means the difference between life and death, especially when it comes to narcotic overdoses, said paramedic Lisa Cassidy.

The St. Charles Ambulance District receives at least one overdose call a day, and their treatment of choice: Narcan.

"We see overdoses everywhere in this county. Every ZIP code, every housing complex, from trailer parks to $400,000 homes to schools, gas stations, we see it everywhere. There's no socioeconomic divide with this drug," said Cassidy.

Area medical personnel also said the costs of this wonder drug are going up.

"It's not uncommon for it take 5-6 doses to bring them around," said Michael Cashion, a medical officer with Community Fire District.

Rising costs and demand are making Narcan harder to find as the price for the drug skyrockets.

"We're scrambling through multiple suppliers just to answer calls," said Cashion.

Take St. Charles County. Figures show the price of a Narcan dose has nearly doubled from $13 to more than $25. And with the number of overdoses also on the rise across the area, it's become a big budget item paid for, in many cases, by tax payers.

"It has probably tripled our medication expense," said Cashion.

But many medical professionals tell us that something else is increasing the use and cost of Narcan. Some are addicts are starting to rely on it to save them from overdosing again and again.

"We'll see someone and we'll see them again. We have one gentlemen that we saw six times in a little over a year. But this is not uncommon. It's unfortunate, it's kind of the nature of the beast," said Cashion.

That's because opiate addiction is so hard to kick. Which is why every first responder we talked to said whatever the cost, Narcan is a must. In the meantime, however, St. Charles First Responders have an idea: a new program that reaches out to addicts after they overdose.

"We will be going to their houses, if they agree to let us come back, within the next 24-48 hours, their most vulnerable time after an an overdose," Cassidy said. "We'll come to their house with a mental health counselor, possibly one of the paramedics who does mobile health. There may be a police officer with us if we need it. We're going to go talk to these people and offer them a bed."

Cassidy is hopeful this will end the cycle of overdoses, and revivals, and ultimately save lives.

"We want to help them, get them better, and the only way to get them better is to get them treatment." said Cassidy.

If you have a friend or loved one who is battling addiction, some advocacy groups can help you obtain Narcan free of charge. Narcan is also sold in select pharmacies.

Free Narcan information:

NCADA

http://ncada-stl.org/get-involved/opioid-overdoes-prevention/

Missouri Network for Opiate Reform & Recovery

http://www.overdosepreventionalliance.org/p/od-prevention-program-locator.html?m=1

