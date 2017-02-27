Problem Pumps: Are you getting the gas you're paying for?

Share This Story

For most of us, it's just a numbers game, that right combination of dollars and cents fueling our decision on where to gas up.

“As long as I get my tank filled up at a cheaper price,” said Curtis Burton as he filled his tank in downtown St Louis.

But have you ever wondered if you're really getting what you're paying for?

“No, I've never thought about that,” said Edna Norman from Belleville.

Well we have. 5 On Your Side Investigates took a look at state records for the gas stations in the six counties surrounding St. Louis.

And what we found may surprise you.

But first, a word from our expert.

“It could be very detrimental,” said P.J. Hamill.

He’s talking about gasoline with the wrong amount of octane.

As the owner of St. Louis Auto, he knows the consequences to your car.

“Basically, catastrophically destroy the engine if you let it ping long enough,” he said.

So let's hit the road.

First up? An Exxon Station at 932 Lemay Ferry, cited for Octane violations in 2014 and in 2016.

The premium grade pump had an 88.6 octane reading when it should have been around 91.

Next? Maplewood and a Conoco station at 3600 Big Bend that's had seven gas quality violations in 3 three years, including not enough octane in their premium mix.

So we went looking for management there but we were told they weren't around.

And octane problems aren't the only thing to be concerned about.

For instance, water can get in the fuel as the station's underground tanks begin to age.

“It will run bad for sure and if there's enough water in there, and it may keep it from running all together,” Hamill said.

Water was found in the gas at a Conoco station in Pevely in 2014 and 2016.

And we found there may be a larger problem, state manpower.

Missouri has about 78,000 gas pumps but only 20 inspectors to check their fuel quality, which may be why we found stations in our area going as long as 2 years to have their fuel quality checked.

And then there's gas quantity. Are you getting cheated at the pump?

A Mobil on the Run at Mid-Rivers Mall was cited because four pumps were charging drivers for more fuel than they actually got.

And how did the state know?

Inspectors like Enrique Marquez check every pump in Missouri for accuracy, twice a year.

It's one of the better standards in the nation.

Manager Fred Hicks said, with no practical way of testing the pumps himself, he relies on the state.

“Once they put the seal on it, then we know they're good to go. We assume they're good to go,” said Hicks.

However, there are only 16 of these quantity inspectors, each handling more than 9000 inspections a year.

In fact, 5 On Your Side Investigates found more than 100 pumps in our area waited at least 1 year for an inspection.

Take a Quik Trip on Highway 141 in Fenton. When it was inspected last September, a whopping 20 nozzles were shortchanging customers, not giving them the amount of gas they paid for.

Which leaves some drivers we spoke to with an empty feeling.

“I'm not really getting my money's worth, pretty much,” said Edna Norman.

5 On Your Side Investigates attempted to get comment from state of Missouri about some of our findings. At press time we are waiting for their statement.

However, we spoke at greater length with the gas stations in our story.

Here’s what they told us:

Exxon - 932 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO

We spoke with the proprietor who told us that he owns the property and somebody else manages the gas station. He said he was not aware of the octane violations but said he does not want to be out of compliance and would never do anything to enrich himself by trying to cheat customers.

CONOCO - 3600 Big Bend Boulevard, Maplewood, MO

The proprietor here also said that he runs the gas station, but leases the property from the actual owner.

He said the station has had issues with the underground tanks leaking because they are old.

He said he has no control over the issue and that he is losing money because of it because he has to shut down the pumps when the fuel blend is found to be inaccurate.

Mobil - 6280 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO



A spokesperson for owner Wallis Companies said the issues were 'minor infractions' that are not uncommon at any gas station.

Also, their environmental compliance manager said some of their fuel issues relating to too much ethanol and low amounts of octane were the result of issues of incorrect blending of fuel at the terminal, which is the source of the fuel Wallis and other companies get. As a result, he said other gas stations outside of Wallis were also impacted.

Greenwald said no customers were negatively impacted.

The Wallis representative also said other issues with fuel quality relate to ethanol amounts. Greenwald said the amount of ethanol changes on a quarterly basis based on seasons and the weather, so on occasion, as the quarter changes, the blend tha was previously correct, is technically not correct any longer.

As for pump inaccuracy, Wallis said it happens as pumps are repeatedly used and get older. The company said there is no practical way to self-check.

Their representative also said Wallis does its best to ensure its giving consumers what they paid for. Wallis said it has a program of running gas inventories for the purpose of preemptively catching any problems.



Conoco - 1999 Highway Z, Pevely, MO



The actual owner of this station said it has had an issue with water getting into the underground tank after heavy rainfall. Water would collect in the parking lot over the lid to the tank.

Patel said the problem was corrected with a drain. He said the leakage was isolated to just one tank, the diesel tank.

He said he is not familiar with octane violations because they just sell the gas.

Quik Trip - 2600 Hwy 141, Fenton, MO

A Quik Trip spokesman told 5 On Your Side the pumps get out of tolerance, meaning customers either get slightly more or less than what they paid for, because Quik Trip does so much volume that the equipment wears down. He said beyond the state inspections, Quik Trip hires third party contractors who are certified to check the equipment. They check each pump at least once a year.

So, want to know what’s going on at your local filling station? Well below you’ll find state inspections for the stations in our neighboring six counties. Take a look.

Note: The past violations at the gas stations in our story or in the information below should be assumed to have been resolved by the business and the State of Missouri. Consumers should report any current concerns regarding quantity or quality of fuel to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.