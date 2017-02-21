Residents worried over months-long water leak

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - If you discover a water leak in your house, you'd take care of it pretty quickly. But what do you do if there's a leak outside, running along your street for months on end?

An Olivette woman knew what to do, she called 5 on Your Side's Mike Rush.

Sharon Rosenblum watched the water run for at least five months.

Despite her efforts, she wasn't even sure who was responsible.

Just as it seemed her chance for success was drying up, Five on Your Side was able to prime the pump for results.

It started as a slow trickle.

“And it's now a river,” said Rosenblum.

In the sense that water is traveling by just about every house on this cul de sac.

“It's coming down. It's a muddy mess,” she said.

But the longtime Olivette resident says it's more than just ugly.

“It's dangerous if we get bad weather and it's ice and my biggest concern is that it's going to erode underneath our concrete street,” she said.

She says she started contacting the City of Olivette and the water company in October with no results, so she called Five on Your Side.

“I came to where people get results when they call you. I watch it every night,” said Rosenblum.

When Mike Rush asked, “You're a Five on Your Side fan,” she replied, “I'm a Five on Your Side girl, yes I am.”

Reputation at stake, Mike went to work and met up with Brian Russell with Missouri American Water.

“They called us in October, it should have been taken care of,” said Russell.

The leak is their responsibility. He says the company focuses first on immediate concerns like breaks that cause water loss in homes or property damage, but on Rosenblum’s street, “It's not really doing any damage, so it just kind of ended up at the bottom of the priority list.”

No excuses, Russell says the wait was too long so, work began Tuesday evening.

“We're going to identify where it's coming from and we're going to fix it,” said Russell.

“It makes me feel good that there is somebody in the community that we can call,” said Rosenblum. “That somebody's going to take care of it for us.”

If it's determined the leak caused damage to the road, Russell with Missouri American Water says its insurance will pay to fix it.

