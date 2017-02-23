Social media phishing scam targeting job seekers

File photo (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GODFREY, ILL. - A social media ad is targeting people who may be looking for a job at a popular restaurant chain.

The ad says it's looking for Cheesecake Factory Team Members in Godfrey, Illinois. It then provides a link if you're interested in applying for a job. The Madison County Sheriff's Department warns this is a scam, especially because there's no Cheesecake Factory location in Godfrey.

If you click on the link in the advertisement, your computer may be infected with a virus or the scammers may be able to obtain your personal information.

It's likely that you'll see this ad on a social media account like Facebook.

The St. Louis Better Business Bureau says Facebook is a prime place for these kinds of scams because it has a lot of traffic. It's also not uncommon for these scams to use the name of a famous company to try to lure people in.

"The reason that it's scary for all of us, is if they get in to your computer, things like your name, your address, your social security number, your birth date, allows someone to have all the information they need to create a false credit profile," says Chris Thetford, the Vice President of Communications at the St. Louis Better Business Bureau.

In an email, the Cheesecake Factory writes that it's aware of the reports and is currently reaching out to local law enforcement to verify if the claim is accurate.

If you do happen to click on one of these links, you need to be sure to monitor your credit car, bank accounts and credit report.

