Spa abruptly closes, leaving customers with unused gift cards

ST. LOUIS - It came in texts, it came in e-mails and it came as a surprise to customers of a long time spa.

A sudden message stating Spa Winghaven in O'Fallon, Missouri was closing its doors.

Some of those customers contacting Five on Your Side wanting to know what's next.

Outside the spa on Technology Drive, there’s a sign on the building advertising an auction of the equipment inside.

Spa Winghaven may have decided it was good business to shut down, but here's the rub on this massage house, some customers have unfinished business there.

The Donjons are coming off a busy year. They bought a house and for Stephanie, “She's been in a master’s program and she's been working two jobs along with that,” said husband, Brett.

So Brett's Christmas gift was a slam dunk for his frazzled wife.

“I'll give her the gift of stress relief,” he said.

A gift card for a massage at Spa Winghaven. But before Stephanie could even think about making an appointment, “I recieved an e-mail, she said, “that the Winghaven Spa had closed.”

She added, “Shocked, disappointed, really wanting a massage.”

She won't be getting it here. Neither will Valerie Logaglio, who got the same message in a text. She’s now wondering what will be done about her gift cards.

“I would think something had to have been going on or maybe they were aware something was happening, uh, but they were still taking our money,” said Logaglio.

Both messages, like the signs on the doors, state the owner knows there are outstanding gift cards and the website will have info on how to make things right.

No one from the spa returned Five on Your Side’s Mike Rush’s call, but a lawyer representing the owner tells Mike he did give them Mike’s message.

Mike still hasn’t heard back and the spa's website is now not in service, leaving these customers, and most likely others, in limbo.

“I have $300 of gift cards that I can't use,” said Logaglio.

Stephanie said, “I would really hope they would do the right thing, but I'm not really sure.”

In response to Spa Winghaven's closing, at least a couple of other spas are offering customers with gift cards discounts.

The locations are listed below:

St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa , 17300 N Outer 40 Road #300, Chesterfield, MO 63005, (636) 530-6161

, 17300 N Outer 40 Road #300, Chesterfield, MO 63005, (636) 530-6161 Studio 1 Salon, 2319 State Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO 63366, (636) 240-6918

