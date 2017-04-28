Tech scammers steal $60K from STL grandmother

A St. Louis grandmother lost her life savings after responding to a computer scam. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - By making one mistake, a St. Louis grandmother may have been taken not once, but twice by computer scammers.

It's part of a nationwide con that has law enforcement cracking down.

For most people, pop up alerts are just an annoyance. But for one St. Louis women, who asked not to be named, they were the start of a very costly mistake.

"How stupid can I be? How stupid can I be?" said the woman when describing her months long encounter with the St. Louis-based company, Global Access Technical Support (GATS).

It started when she got a message on her computer indicating her PC had been compromised.





(Photo: KSDK)

So she called the number on the screen and ended up paying $300 to the company for remote virus monitoring, allowing the person on the other end of the conversation unlimited access to her computer from anywhere in the world.

The only problem? The woman had just exposed all of her private, personal information to a stranger.

"A lot of people believe it's something sent from Microsoft. People end up calling these numbers and turning their computers over to complete strangers," said Bill Smith, an investigator with the Better Business Bureau.



Global Access Technical Support was recently hit with a restraining order by the Federal Trade Commission for "deceptive practices." The FTC also froze the company's accounts and assets.

But for the grandmother, calls from someone claiming to be with the company kept coming. This time, they said they needed to get into her account.



"They 'accidentally' deposited money in her account, they needed to go in and fix it," said Adam, the woman's son.



The next day, $60,000 was transferred out of her account. It was her entire life savings.



What did that money mean?

"It meant so much. She's worked so hard her entire life. It was the result of decades of hard work," said Adam.



"At the end, he said I was the most rude person he’d ever dealt with. He said ‘I was working so hard to help you and you’ve been so rude to me. You’ve just been the most awful person, the most awful client.' But I’m not your client. You’re taking my money!" recalled the woman.

Five On Your Side stepped in to investigate and eventually we ended up at the home of GATS's owner, Rajiv Chhatwal in Creve Coeur.

The home appeared abandoned, so we reached out to his attorney, Evan Reid, and got this statement:

“Global Access Technical Support LLC ceased operations following the entry of the court order of October 4, 2016. Since that time, its assets have been administered by the court-appointed receiver for the company, Claire Schenk. Anyone who is contacted by any person or business claiming to represent GATS should immediately contact Ms. Schenk or law enforcement. The website for the receiver can be found at http://www.gatsreceivership.com.”

Even though the business is supposed to be shut down, the court-appointed "receiver", who is holding the company's money, issued a warning about scams using the company's name, earlier this year. It's unclear who is behind the new scams. The FTC investigation revealed Chhatwal was allegedly working with a call center in India to make contact with potential customers.

The BBB says it's possible the company's customer information list was sold to other scammers.





"They are better at taking your money than you are at protecting it. They smell blood; they try to get as much money as they can because they know they won't be traced," said Adam.



Adam and his family have filed reports with the FBI, FTC and local police, but they're not optimistic they will ever see their money again. Adam has set up a GoFundMe site to help his mother.



According to the FTC, roughly $5 million has been seized from GATS. Those funds may be used to reimburse some of the company's victims.

If you encounter a tech support scam like this, you're advised to 'x' out of the ad, or turn off your computer completely. Experts say to never call the number on the screen, even if it claims to be from Microsoft or Apple.

If you've been contacted by someone claiming to be from GATS, contact Claire Schenk with Thompson Coburn LLP (http://www.gatsreceivership.com) as well as the FTC .

© 2017 KSDK-TV