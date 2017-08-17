The mystery of the I-70 black goo

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A St. Louis woman's desperate act to save her own life
-
Clear The Shelters: Free or reduced pet adoption on August 19
-
Local doctor fires unvaccinated patients
-
Lightning sparks house fire in Ladue
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Chappelle-Nadal talks post about Trump assassination
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Minnesota man paralyzed in accident becomes father of triplets
-
Reverse job fair connects St. Louisans with disabilities to employers
-
Shot fired into Richmond Heights office
-
Son of Holocaust survivor says words matter
More Stories
-
Mo. senator posts, deletes comment about Trump assassinationAug 17, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
Ferguson-Florissant School Superintendent arrested…Aug 17, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
Police: Planned terror attack foiled south of BarcelonaAug 17, 2017, 10:31 a.m.