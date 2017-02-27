Trader Joe's recalls applesauce for possible glass contamination

(Photo: Trader Joe's, Custom)

KSDK – Three different flavors of Trader Joe’s apple sauce are being recalled for a possible glass contamination.

Two of the flavors, Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, were sold in all Trader Joe’s stories across the country.

The third flavor, Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, were only sold at Trader Joe’s stores in AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Recall information:

~ Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce (sold in all stores) with a barcode number of 00015905 and a best before date of Aug. 8, 2018.

~ Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce (sold in all stores) with a barcode number of 00194877 and a best before date of Oct. 06, 2018.

~ Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce (sold in select stores) with a barcode number of 00014359 and a best before date of Dec. 16, 2018.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time), or send them an email by clicking here.

Click here for more information.



