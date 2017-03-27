Water main break leaves U City resident without heat, hot water for a month

A muddy mess; that's what some University City homeowners say they were left with after a water main broke, sending several feet of water into their homes.

A spokesperson for Missouri American Water says one of their water mains broke on Feb. 21, causing a sewer line to back up water into eight basements on Trenton Avenue in University City. Missouri American's insurance company will reimburse the residents up to $1500 for damages and they provided cleanup services as a courtesy.

A company spokesperson says they are not liable for the damages because they did cause the main break and it the main did not have a history of problems that the company was a ware of. However, some homeowners are still frustrated. They say no one is taking responsibility for the project.

Homeowner Vicki Pfeifer says the cost to her will be at least $20,000, including the repair of the furnace and water heater. She is taking showers at her grandkids' homes because she can't afford to replace her water heater.

Missouri American Water is working on replacing older water mains.

An MSD project is also taking place in the neighborhood. Neighbors question whether the recent work to sewer lines caused the main to break, but an MSD spokesperson tells me crews had not been working in that particular area on Trenton Avenue for about a week, when the water main broke.

© 2017 KSDK-TV