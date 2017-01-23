5 On Your Side's Anne Allred to undergo kidney transplant

NewsChannel 5 Anchor Anne Allred (Photo: Doug Howell Photography)

5 On Your Side's Anne Allred announced Monday she will be undergoing a kidney transplant.

For the past six months, Anne has been in kidney failure and has been on dialysis. Monday, she posted a video to Facebook announcing the transplant.

5 On Your Side's Mike Bush was with her over the weekend as she setting up her dialysis machine. During the visit, it was revealed a friend of Anne's who wished to remain anonymous is donating one of his health kidney's.

"I feel so bad because there is no way I'll ever be able to thank him enough," said Allred. "I'll never be able to express in words what this means to me. He is saving my life. He is literally saving my life."

5 On Your Side will keep you up to date on Anne's condition.

