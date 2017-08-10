50 percent off cat food, treats and litter at Schnucks thanks to #RallyCat

Schnucks

ST. LOUIS - In honor of the St. Louis Cardinals win (thanks to Rally cat) Schnucks is offering 50 percent off cat food, cat treats and kitty litter starting at 9 a.m. on August 10 until August 13.

There is a one limit per customer, Schnucks says there will be more details on Schupons.com or the Schnucks app at 9 a.m.

‘Rally cat,’ a black and gray cat - is the new ‘unofficial mascot’ after running onto the field at Busch Stadium during Wednesday night’s game.

