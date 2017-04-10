KSDK
500 customers in Metro East under boil order

Sam Clancy, KSDK 3:18 PM. CDT April 10, 2017

A boil order has been issued to about 500 customers in the Metro East. 

According to to a press release from Illinois American Water, the boil order is due to a water main break. The company said it alerted the communities affected, and customers were being called.

Those impacted should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.  Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes prior to consumption. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

