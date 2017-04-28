$5K reward for tips about racing driver who killed 6-year-old

Janell "Nelly" Rice was killed Thursday evening a driver police say was racing. (Photo: Family, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said 6-year-old Janell Rice was hit by a car at the intersection of Norwood and Labadie in north St. Louis.

According to a police report, the car that hit her appeared to be racing another car. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The child suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby confirmed the child later passed away from her injuries at the hospital.

CrimeStoppers is now offering up to $5,000 for information that leads police to make a felony arrest for the driver who is responsible for Janell's death.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door light-colored Nissan Altima with black trim and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for her funeral expenses.

BREAKING: @SLMPD and @STLFireDept say an infant has been struck by a car in 5100 block of Labadie. Car involved took off. @ksdknews — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) April 28, 2017

