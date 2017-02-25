6 injured after aborted St. Charles County police chase

Keith Wigger, 27, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. (Photo: KSDK)

O'FALLON, MO. - St. Charles County Police arrested a man who lead officers on a dangerous pursuit that ended in a three-car wreck.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday on Bryan Rd. in O'Fallon, Mo.

Six people, including the suspect, and two children aged 5 and-10-years-old, were ultimately taken to the hospital after the crash.

When a St. Charles County officer attempted to pull over Keith Wigger, 27, for a traffic infraction, police said Wigger had other plans.

He allegedly led police on a high speed chase. Eventually the officer stopped pursing him, but by then, Wigger's truck was headed for disaster.

"The speeding truck struck the back of a BMW, sent that vehicle off the roadway. After that collision, [the suspect] lost control of the vehicle, crossed over into the traffic on Bryan Rd. and struck another vehicle head on," said Sgt Al Notham of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An adult female is in critical condition at this hour. She was a passenger in the third vehicle which was allegedly hit head-on by the suspect. The remaining passengers, including two children, all have injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The first car Wigger allegedly hit, a BMW, ended up in Maggie Kaucher's backyard.

"You could see car parts everywhere. I came out here and there was a little circle on the driveway here. It said BMW; it was from the car," said Kaucher.

Wigger was charged with two felony counts of assault. It's unclear why Wigger did not pull over for police.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

(© 2017 KSDK)