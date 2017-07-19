6 injured in overnight shootings in St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - At least six people were injured in shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday in St. Louis.

Around 9:25 p.m. a woman was standing outside with other people, including her two children when a red Jeep pulled up and two suspects exited the vehicle.

The suspects started firing shots and the woman tried to run from the scene, but was struck in the back.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.

Around 11:10 p.m., a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man told police they agreed to meet two women they met online at an unknown location in the area of Glasgow and Thomas.

The two arrived to hear gunshots and both were struck. The 21-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg.

Both victims fled into St. Louis County where they called 911 and were transported to a nearby hospital. The men are listed in stable condition.

Minutes later, police responded to the 3100 block of Sheridan to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The victim told police the incident occurred somewhere on Greer Street near an unknown park.

The next shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday where two men who didn’t know each other were near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Sherry Avenue when they heard gunshots. Both men were transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody in any of the above shootings.



