6 students injured in Belleville school bus crash

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Six students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to the 4200 Block of North Belt West around 7:50 a.m. No one was seriously injured.

Motor vehicle accident dispatched at 0751. Car & school bus. Unknown injuries. 4201 N. Belt West. Lane blockage. Belleville Fire on scene. — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) April 5, 2017

No other information has been made available.

