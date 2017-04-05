KSDK
6 students injured in Belleville school bus crash

KSDK 10:05 AM. CDT April 05, 2017

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Six students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to the 4200 Block of North Belt West around 7:50 a.m. No one was seriously injured.

No other information has been made available.

