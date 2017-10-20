ST. LOUIS - Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Thursday night. No injuries have been reported, but two cars parked in the lot have windshield damage, and families and hospital employees are shaken.

Maj. Mary Warnecke with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says two to four suspects were armed, and they fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Officials say the hospital was on lockdown for about 30-minutes. She commends hospital employees for securing the area and passing on information to police.

Six vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

St. Louis University sent out an alert asking students and faculty in the South campus to shelter inside university buildings at 7:05. About 20 minutes later, they tweeted that the suspect left the scene and students could resume normal activity.

Nichoel Schreck and Shannon Mason have sons who are patients at Cardinal Glennon.

"I trust this hospital to protect my son and everything, I trust it here, but now it's kind of scary to even think that a hospital is unsafe,” Schreck said.

“There are some sick babies in here and to think that you can't even drive in here with your babies, sick, without having them shot at ... we need some peace,” Mason added.

The police investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV