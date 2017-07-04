6-year-old injured after fireworks misfire at Bogey Hills Baptist Church

Photo: Jason Hardy

ST. CHARLES, MO. - A 6-year-old was transported to the hospital following a misfire at an annual fireworks show put on by Gillespie Brothers Fireworks along with Bogey Hills Baptist Church.

The misfire caused a fire to break out in the tent where the fireworks are held.

According to the St. Charles Fire Department, the 6-year-old was transported with minor burns to be checked out.

No other details have been released.

