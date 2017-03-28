6-year-old who lost both parents in crash recovers Ranken Jordan

(Photo: Family courtesy)

Camden Collins is a 6-year-old boy who has lived through more hell than anybody should ever have to live through in a lifetime.

He lost his parents in a car accident and blames himself. The young man spent the last six weeks in our town recovering at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital. The scars will never leave him or his family.

With the help of photographer, Tom Stasiak, Frank Cusumano has the story.

© 2017 KSDK-TV