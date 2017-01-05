60 restaurants participating in dine out for Rock Hill officer shot while on duty

Dine out for Matt Crosby logo (Photo: http://www.dineoutmattcrosby.com, Custom)

ROCK HILL, MO. - A former Rock Hill police officer went from protecting and serving to being confined to his bed after he was shot twice, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Six years ago, Matt Crosby was shot twice while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Rock hill. One bullet grazed his head and the other hit him in the spine.

Now, he can only move part of his arms and he can't walk at all.

Crosby's life changed dramatically after he was shot. He's spent the past 7 months in bed recovering from a pressure wound.

At this point, Crosby said he just wishes he lived in a wheelchair accessible home closer to his kid's school so he could do more with his children.

Family, friends, officers and people who don't even know Crosby are now organizing a massive dine out for the father of two.

More than 60 restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to help him build a wheelchair accessible home.

Crosby said he really appreciates everyone's help.

Despite Crosby's injuries, he said if he could walk again tomorrow he would try and work again as a police officer again.

The big dine out will happen next Thursday, which is also Crosby's 37th birthday. The time varies for different restaurants. Click here to see the restaurant's participating in the Dine Out.