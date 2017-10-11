6,000 miles from home, Ladue HS student excelling on and off the field

High school can be pretty difficult. Finding friends, playing sports and succeeding in the classroom can overwhelm some kids.

Now, imagine if you came from 6,000 miles away and didn't know a soul.

Moses Okapala is a junior at Ladue. He has become one of the most popular kids at school. He has a different background than most of the students, but that hasn’t stopped him from excelling.

With the help of photographer, Tony Chambers, Frank Cusumano has the story.

