$6,200 found in Goodwill donation

FLORISSANT, MO. - MERS Goodwill believes someone may have accidentally donated more than $6,000, and now it's asking the donor to come forward.

The $6,200 in cash was found at the Florissant Square location at 472 N. Lindbergh in Florissant on Sunday while an employee was processing donated items. Goodwill believes the money was donated on Friday, August 25 at teh Bridgeton Mills Outlet location at 5665 St. Louis Mills Boulevard.

“As we’ve been down this road before, accidental donations happen at times in our locations, and we always want to do right by our donors and either thank them or right a possible accidental drop off,” said David Kutchback, President and CEO of MERS Goodwill.

If the donor would like to come forward and claim the cash donation, they should call (314) 982-8802. If the money isn't claimed within 30 days, it will go to MERS Goodwill programs.

MERS Goodwill encourages donors to look in all pockets, bags, etc. to make sure you're not letting go of anything unintentionally.

