64-year-old man killed by falling tree

TROY, ILL. - A 64-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Thursday morning.

Daryl O’Leary, of Troy, Illinois, was found pinned under a large pine tree in his backyard around 7:35 a.m.

According to his wife, O’Leary was cutting down the tree, which fell in an unexpected direction. The tree fell on top of him striking him with a large branch.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to lift the tree to free O’Leary. He was transported to Memorial Hospital East with serious injuries where he later died.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is being treated as an ‘unfortunate accident.’

