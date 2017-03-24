7 shot, 1 killed and 1 child injured in north St. Louis shooting

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis involving multiple victims.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Palm and Geraldine in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, seven people were shot, and one was killed in the incident. One child was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. The child is approximated to be between 6-to-8-years-old.

One other victim was listed in critical condition. Four other victims were listed in serious but stable condition.

Police did not give any further information regarding the incident.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

© 2017 KSDK-TV