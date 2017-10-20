7-year-old shooting victim who lost parents honored by Aldermen

(Photo: Deniya Irving)

ST. LOUIS - A 7-year-old shooting victim who lost both of her parents and her uncle in a shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood in June was honored by Board of Aldermen President Lewis E. Reed Friday morning.

Deniya Irving was critically injured in the shooting that left her mom and dad dead.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis E. Reed presented Irving with a resolution to honor her strength and promised to make the City of St. Louis a ‘better, safer place for her and her family.

