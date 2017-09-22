7th Annual Rollin' for Backstoppers

An event that brings people together to support the families of fallen first responders is taking place this weekend. Rollin’ For Backstoppers is holding fundraisers Friday and Saturday. Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey spoke with organizers who say a community event like this is what St. Louis needs right now.

"Music has no color to it. That's one thing that everybody does love is music and having a good time,” said Dirty Muggs’ lead guitarist and founder Gary “Dee Dee” James.

The Dirty Muggs will be rocking out in Forest Park Saturday Night as part of the weekend long Rollin’ for Backstoppers event.

James said, "anything that we can do to try and bring people together and make it peaceful is great."

The event supports the families of fallen first responders and it comes on a weekend where the relationship between the public and those who serve the community is tense and torn. There have been numerous protests across the St. Louis area following the Jason Stockley ‘not guilty’ decision last week.

Captain Guy Jennings of the St. Louis Fire Department says, "There's been losses that everybody suffers. Whether it’s through violent crime, or individuals who try to prevent violent crime, and we need to bring those families together. This is one way that we thought it could happen is to have a weekend where everybody can just relax, exhale and enjoy each others company."

Jennings and Lt. Cheryl Orange are on the board that organizes the event. It kicks off Friday with a car and bike show on the riverfront by The Arch. Saturday is the Roll of Remembrance bike ride followed by a cookout and concert with the Dirty Muggs at forest park. The night ends with a skate jam at Skate King.

Lt. Cheryl Orange ask that people put their differences aside and come together for a good cause.

She said, "We are all just human beings that's coming together for a common purpose and goal and that is to support each other. Law enforcement wants to support the community and the community at large really wants to support law enforcement. It’s our duty as human beings to make sure we look after each other."

Backstoppers survives off of donations to provide families with the financial support they need after losing a loved one in the line of duty. Children of fallen first responders are supported through college because of the support from the Backstoppers.

Lt. Orange said, "So just come out and bring your vehicle and bring your bike and support the cause of these families who have lost their first responder."

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Backstoppers website.

© 2017 KSDK-TV