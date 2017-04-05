8 students injured in Belleville school bus crash

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - Eight students and a school employee were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to the 4200 Block of North Belt West around 7:50 a.m on a report of an accident. A Dodge Stratus driven by a 26-year-old man rear-ended the District 201 school bus. The driver of the Stratus was issued a traffic citation for driving too fast for road conditions, according to the Belleville Police Department.

The school bus had 24 students on board at the time of the crash. No one was seriously injured.

Motor vehicle accident dispatched at 0751. Car & school bus. Unknown injuries. 4201 N. Belt West. Lane blockage. Belleville Fire on scene. — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) April 5, 2017

