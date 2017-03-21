8-year-old girl saves kids from crshed car

Shaniya Moss, 8, suffered a broken wrist but managed to pull other kids from the crushed car. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

An 8-year-old girl involved in a car crash didn't let her injuries stop her from rescuing other kids. Now, her family is calling her a hero.

St. Louis County Police said Shaniya Moss, 8, was in a car that veered off I-270 near Lilac Avenue Saturday morning. Five children — ranging in age from 3 months to 9 years — were inside the Nissan Sedan when the driver started having a seizure.

The driver, Shaniya's soon-to-be stepdad, was unconscious after the crash.

Meantime, the other kids tried to get out of the smoking vehicle. Shaniya said she broke her wrist in the crash when she stopped one of the children from going through the front window, but it didn't stop her from pulling the baby out of the vehicle, calling 911 and making sure the other kids also got out of the crushed car safely.

She said she didn't want her loved ones to get hurt and her grandfather said he's amazed by her courage and quick thinking.

The driver of the vehicle suffered broken ribs and fractured ankles and the other children suffered minor injuries. As for Shaniya, she is expected to be in a cast for the next 6 to 8 weeks.

