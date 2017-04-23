Boy struck, killed by car in south St. Louis

Police near the scene where the boy was struck. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a boy was struck and killed by a car in south St. Louis Sunday evening.

Police said the boy was struck at around 6:40 Sunday evening on the 7700 block of Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police officer on the scene said the 7-year-old boy was running out of an alley when he was struck. The car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Accident reconstruction crews were requested to the scene to investigate. At this time, police do not believe any charges will be filed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

