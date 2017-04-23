83-year-old man, 80-year-old woman killed in murder-suicide

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

St. Louis County police are investigating a murder-suicide involving two elderly victims.

Officers were answering a call on the 900 block of Parma around 7:15 this morning.

They found two people dead inside a Ballwin home.

Investigators say an 83-year-old man shot an 80-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself. Police have not identified the victims or a possible motive.

© 2017 KSDK-TV