83-year-old man, 80-year-old woman killed in murder-suicide

St. Louis County police are investigating a murder-suicide involving two elderly victims.
Officers were answering a call on the 900 block of Parma around 7:15 this morning.
They found two people dead inside a Ballwin home.
Investigators say an 83-year-old man shot an 80-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself. Police have not identified the victims or a possible motive.
