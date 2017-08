Aerial footage of a house fire in Webster Groves Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - Nine departments are battling a house fire in Webster Groves Tuesday afternoon.

No one was at the home on Fairview Avenue near Bompart Avenue when the fire started. As of 3:45 p.m., firefighters were still working to put out the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV