9 people shot since Sunday across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A violent end to the weekend across St. Louis. Since Sunday morning, at least nine people have been shot in seven different shooting scenes.

TIMELINE:

April 23 11:02 p.m. – A man was shot in the hip on the 4400 Block of Red Bud in north St. Louis. He was transported to a hospital where he’s in serious, but stable condition.

April 23 11:05 p.m. – A man was shot on the 4200 Block of East Ashland in north St. Louis, he was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

April 23 11:20 p.m. – A woman was grazed by a bullet on the 3900 Block of Ashland, she suffered minor injuries.

April 23 1:15 a.m. – Victim shot in the arm and abdomen on the 1900 Block of Biddle, transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in serious, but stable condition. No other information has been released.

April 23 2:36 a.m. – Two people shot around the area of the 300 Block of Chestnut, one victim arrived at an area hospital and is an unknown condition and the other victim was located near the scene with a minor graze wound. No other information has been released.

April 24 12:45 a.m. – A man was shot inside of the Toronto Apartments in the Central West End. No other information has been released.

April 24 3:52 a.m. – A man and a woman were shot outside the 7-Eleven on the 500 Block of Bates Street in south St. Louis. The woman was shot in the leg and transported to a nearby hospital. The man was not conscious and not breathing when officers arrived, he was transported to a nearby hospital. Police have not provided an update on his condition.

Police also responded to an incident on the 900 Block of Parma Drive in West County Sunday morning. Police found an 83-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman dead inside their residence. Both suffered gunshot wounds. This case appears to be murder-suicide.

