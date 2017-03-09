A makeover planned for West Florissant in Ferguson

(Photo: Custom)

There's a plan to revitalize an area hit hard by the Ferguson unrest in 2014. In the weeks and months following the shooting death of Mike Brown, looters targeted businesses on West Florissant. Now, St. Louis County is looking to give the street a makeover and would like your input. The county is holding an open house on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church of God in Christ in Dellwood.

According to the website westflorissantavenue.com, the goal is to revitalize roughly a 2.5 mile section of West Florissant in the cities of Ferguson and Dellwood. The makeover would run along West Florissant from Interstate 270 to the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Information on the website says plans to revitalize the area were in the works before the unrest in 2014. The total project could cost $33 million. A combination of federal and local funds is expected to be used.

The plan calls for new walking and biking paths, more trees and green space and more lighting along West Florissant.

The website states: "We also want to help give West Florissant Avenue a new positive story and identity."

The St. Louis County Department of Transportation hopes to finalize the master plan for the project by the end of the year.

© 2017 KSDK-TV