Family says teen making miraculous recovery after near drowning at Fugitive Beach

The family of David Jackson — a sophomore at Millikin University and graduate of St. Louis University High School — said he is making a miraculous recovery after nearly drowning at Fugitive Beach. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ROLLA, MO. - A 19-year-old college student was rescued Tuesday from the waters of Fugitive Beach while swimming with his friends at the swimming spot in Rolla, Missouri.

This is the second incident at the popular swimming spot this summer and the third within the last couple of years.

"David's a miracle," Catherine Russell said of her younger brother, David Jackson.

Jackson is now fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

"He's a fighter. He's a champion," described Russell.

Jackson’s siblings said he is naturally competitive, and that drives everyone around him to strive for their very best.

"He's definitely a warm smile to look at, a mature face and a mature mind when you need him to be and he's definitely a leader," said David’s twin brother, Daniel Jackson.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Jackson was swimming with friends at Fugitive Beach.



"His head went underwater for a second,” described Jackson’s close friend, Mario Thomallari, who said they were swimming out to a flotation device when Jackson suddenly went under. “And then as soon as it went under, I started screaming for help."

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a former lifeguard and current employee at Fugitive Beach, dove in and pulled Jackson from the water several minutes later.

"I was just crying into his shoulder asking him to wake up and talk to me," said Thomallari.

Now, the owner of Fugitive Beach is taking to Facebook to let people know that the beach has a new set of rules. It posted a message announcing new safety rules for the swimming spot.

Jackson’s family said he is still sedated but they see improvements each day.

“Now David is breathing at 50% with no water on his lungs,” Russell explained.

“The thing that has kept me pushing, the fact that I know he wouldn’t want me to stop,” said Jackson.

“He definitely wouldn’t want us to give up or quit because he hasn’t quit."

Jackson is a 2016 graduate of St. Louis University High School. He is a current sophomore at Millikin University.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Jackson’s medical expenses.

