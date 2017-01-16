A Place To Call Home lands two in their forever home

Henry and Trenton now live in northwest Missouri with their new parents, Ben and Ashley, and their new siblings, Madilyn and Zachariah. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

With the new year comes new families.

You may remember Henry and Trenton. The brothers spent almost three years in foster care, but they just celebrated Christmas with the new forever family.

They now live in northwest Missouri with their new parents, Ben and Ashley, along with their new siblings, Madilyn and Zachariah.

Ben and Ashley said they had always wanted to adopt and they just fell in love with Henry and Trenton.

If you would like more information about foster care and adoption, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

