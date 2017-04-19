Aaron Hernandez found dead in cell, Mass. Dept. of Corrections says

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has been incarcerated since last summer. (Photo: WCNC)

Former Patriot Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell in a Massachusetts prison Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

The news of his death comes days after the 27-year-old was found not guilty in a double slaying. Hernandez was serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the 2013 shooting of Oldin Lloyd, who had been dating the sister of Hernandez' fiancee at the time of murder.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center around 3 a.m.

They say lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections says Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues.

