AB InBev shifting to renewable energy

Anheuser-Busch

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The world's largest beer maker said it wants to get its electricity from 100 percent renewable energy sources by 2025.

In a news release, AB InBev said it will become the "largest corporate direct purchaser of renewable electricity in the global consumer goods sector." The move will reduce the company's carbon footprint by 30 percent.

The beer giant said the renewable energy transition will begin in Mexico and plans to enter into agreements in other markets in the future. AB InBev said it will use solar and wind energy sources.

“Cutting back on fossil fuels is good for the environment and good for business, and we are committed to helping drive positive change. We have the opportunity to play a leading role in the battle against climate change by purchasing energy in a more sustainable way," said AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito.

