AB Super Bowl ad stirs immigration debate

(Photo: Screengrab from Budweiser, Custom)

ST LOUIS - Anheuser-Busch spent an estimated $15 million on a 60-second Super Bowl commercial. Set in 1857, the commercial speaks directly to one of the most divisive issues of 2017: Immigration.

In a 15-second online teaser for the new Budweiser ad, a young Adolphus Busch is seen arriving in St. Louis from Germany. A gruff voice in a saloon says to Busch, "You don't look like you're from around here."

A guy walks into a bar, and the rest is history. #ThisBudsForYou pic.twitter.com/2REr4Np8XR — Budweiser (@Budweiser) January 30, 2017

According to Adweek magazine, a rough draft version of the commercial goes on to show other characters tell Busch to "go back to where you came from," and even spit on the man who famously brewed "The King of Beers."

The concept and production on the commercial began long before President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

"It's true, Adolphus Busch made an incredible journey to this country, and that's really what this is about," Ricardo Marques, an Anheuser-Busch executive, told Adweek magazine. "It's about his vision, his dream, everything that he does to achieve that. Even though it happened in the 1850s, it's a story that is super relevant today. That's what we're honing in on; it's the pursuit, the effort, the passion, the drive, the hard work, the ambition, that's really what this is about more than anything else."

The new ad was shot outside of New Orleans and, according to Adweek, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales make a cameo appearance in the commercial.

Budweiser released the full commercial on their Facebook and Twitter pages Tuesday morning. Click/tap here to watch.

This is the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream. #ThisBudsForYou pic.twitter.com/TuJO7NSEWs — Budweiser (@Budweiser) January 31, 2017

(© 2017 KSDK)